Rishabh Pant became the first Asian wicketkeeper and the sixth Indian batter to score a century in each of the four SENA countries. Prasidh Krishna, meanwhile, claimed the prized wicket of in-form Henry Nicholls, but New Zealand's batters continued to dig in after India piled up a massive total, powered by Pant's record ninth Test century, on the fourth day of the opening Test here on Sunday.

A plethora of records were broken on the day with India posting a mammoth first innings score of 720 for 9 declared, the highest total on New Zealand soil.

Pant's 128 off 153 balls powered India's record total. With the century, he joined Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul (in the ongoing match) in the select group of Indian batters to score centuries in all four SENA countries.

India’s unprecedented total in New Zealand was their third highest after 759 for seven declared against England in Chennai in 2016 and 726 for nine declared against Sri Lanka in 2009 in Mumbai.

This was also India’s highest innings total on overseas soil, surpassing 705 for seven against Australia at Sydney in 2004.

At stumps, Devon Conway (59 batting) showed admirable defensive game to take New Zealand to 119 for two with another 233 runs needed to avoid innings defeat.

This was also the first time in the history of Test cricket that there were seven consecutive 50-run stands. The stands were 130 for the opening wicket, followed by partnerships of 165 (2nd), 91 (3rd), 100 (4th), 68 (5th), 75 (6th) and 54 (7th).

Armed with a massive 352-run lead, Jasprit Bumrah once again produced a magic ball to send rival skipper Tom Latham (0) packing for a ‘pair’.