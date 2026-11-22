DUBAI: The role of Mumbai Indians' batting coach may have come "completely from the left field", but former India batter Robin Uthappa believes the five-time champions will enter the 2027 IPL season as underdogs, needing to earn back the trust of their fans.

Mumbai Indians have gone six consecutive seasons without an IPL title and have now pressed the reset button with a change in captaincy and an overhaul of their coaching set-up.

Along with the high-profile trade involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh, two-time IPL winner Uthappa has taken over as batting coach, replacing Kieron Pollard, who has been elevated to head coach.

Former India fielding coach T Dilip will take charge of fielding, while former MI player Mitchell McClenaghan has been appointed bowling coach.

"As Mumbai Indians, we feel like we're underdogs. We really need to earn our straps back and earn the trust of the fans. There are a lot of things that we have to work towards as a team," Uthappa, who is currently commentating in the DP World ILT20, told select media during an interaction.

Uthappa said providing clarity to players and making himself available to them would be central to his coaching role.

"Nobody is bigger than Mother Cricket. We've all been in the game long enough to know that nobody can beat Mother Cricket. You have to operate from that humility," he said.