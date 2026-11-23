CHENNAI: Should India have bowled the last one hour? Could they have made further inroads to take the last five wickets in the final 15 overs available? Why did Jasprit Bumrah bowl only 11 overs on the final day of the match when everything was at stake for India at Wellington? Could Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja have made a difference?
These are some of the questions doing the rounds since India and New Zealand shook hands for a draw on a placid pitch at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday. And they are very valid. Skipper Shubman Gill and Co had the hosts on the ropes — much like they did in the first innings, reducing them to 70/5 — after taking out half the line-up in 77 overs. They had another 58 odd overs to take the remaining five.
A win here would have kept them on the right path for the final of the World Test Championship, especially after dominating for more than three days of the match. It is why the frustrations from former cricketers like Sourav Ganguly, R Ashwin and Venkatesh Prasad were understandable.
However, Gill seemed firm in his convictions after the match. He acknowledged the frustration of not getting the result, but made it clear that it was the best XI (in his opinion) they could have fielded, the last 15 overs would not have made a difference and pitch was no help with the ball softening after 20 overs. Selection calls are always debatable. And the ifs and buts, especially in hindsight, will continue. Not long ago, in his first full away year as captain in 2018, Virat Kohli made some decisions in South Africa and England that spurred a similar reaction.
But for the latter part, about not bowling till the end, Gill had his reasons. India bowled 241 overs on a pitch that had gradually flattened out, did not have much carry in the last two days and they perhaps did not have the right XI to counter it (though Gill disagrees). The 241 is the third highest number of overs India have bowled since 2020 after the Australia match in Ahmedabad 2023 (245.3) and the recent Colombo Test vs SL (243.4).
What's more, India are going to spend Tuesday travelling to Christchurch after which they have 48 hours till the next Test. There is merit to argue that India have picked five bowlers, and have two all-rounders and two pacers in the bench, which should have allowed them to push the limits. But Gill, and head coach Gautam Gambhir, chose not to. It was clear when Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel rolled their arms before the teams shook hands.
"All of our fast bowlers had bowled almost 50 overs in the match, and had given them four or five overs more — if there was anything in the wicket and we felt, and if they felt they could get the batters out, or if there was a plan in place... We tried all the plans but there wasn't enough in the wicket. We thought extra 10 or 15 overs isn't going to do anything," he explained.
Then comes the Bumrah question. There is little doubt that the Indian team is clear about managing his workload. And with good reason. Bumrah, who bowled 49 overs in the match, has been in the past over-bowled leading to a breakdown. Of the five times he sent down more than 40 overs since 2022, the most was in Melbourne 2024 (53.2) which led to a stress fracture. Wellington was the fourth-highest ever in his career. In England last year, he did bowl close to 25 per cent of overs in two matches, but that came with a gap in between. The last thing India would do is risk Bumrah getting injured with six Tests in this cycle and an ODI World Cup to play for in the next 12 months.
Perhaps the one aspect where they missed the trick is not preparing Siraj for the match. The pacer, who after bowling 185.2 overs delivered a 143 KPH yorker to help India level series in England, has 48 Tests to his name in comparison to Akash Deep (10), Prasidh Krishna (9) and Anshul Kamboj (1) before this match. And that counts for something. Gill said it was a tough call and they had to go based on form and rhythm. The thing, however, is that Prasidh was coming back from an injury and played the same one India A match as Siraj.
The more noteworthy thing was when Gill said Siraj was not at the peak of his career at the moment in as many words. "Every player's career or life, there comes a phase where you're not going to be at the peak of your career all the time. I think he understands that, and as long as the player is willing to work hard and come back, that is always a positive sign for us. He's one of those characters that always wants to come back and do well for the team," he said.
While the questions and debate would continue through the week, Gill seem to have learned one thing — sticking to his convictions irrespective of the outcome. How much will it help him grow and become the leader he wants to be? The next week and months to come would tell more.
Brief scores: New Zealand 368; India 702/9 decl.; NZ 239/5 in 120 ovs (Devon Conway 65, Daryl Mitchell 49 not out, Glenn Phillips 26 not out). Match drawn.