"All of our fast bowlers had bowled almost 50 overs in the match, and had given them four or five overs more — if there was anything in the wicket and we felt, and if they felt they could get the batters out, or if there was a plan in place... We tried all the plans but there wasn't enough in the wicket. We thought extra 10 or 15 overs isn't going to do anything," he explained.

Then comes the Bumrah question. There is little doubt that the Indian team is clear about managing his workload. And with good reason. Bumrah, who bowled 49 overs in the match, has been in the past over-bowled leading to a breakdown. Of the five times he sent down more than 40 overs since 2022, the most was in Melbourne 2024 (53.2) which led to a stress fracture. Wellington was the fourth-highest ever in his career. In England last year, he did bowl close to 25 per cent of overs in two matches, but that came with a gap in between. The last thing India would do is risk Bumrah getting injured with six Tests in this cycle and an ODI World Cup to play for in the next 12 months.

Perhaps the one aspect where they missed the trick is not preparing Siraj for the match. The pacer, who after bowling 185.2 overs delivered a 143 KPH yorker to help India level series in England, has 48 Tests to his name in comparison to Akash Deep (10), Prasidh Krishna (9) and Anshul Kamboj (1) before this match. And that counts for something. Gill said it was a tough call and they had to go based on form and rhythm. The thing, however, is that Prasidh was coming back from an injury and played the same one India A match as Siraj.