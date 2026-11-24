CHENNAI: Soon after breaking a plethora of records during his 53-ball 204 runs for India A against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha on Tuesday, wunderkind Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was on a conference call with his coaches — Manish Ojha and Ashok Kumar. The latter, who is assistant coach of Bihar Ranji team, wittily congratulated the 15-year-old opener for playing a lot of ground shots. Sooryavanshi, in fact, slammed 28 sixes — the most by any batter in an innings in professional cricket across formats.

"Ashok Kumar ji congratulated Vaibhav for hitting a lot of balls along the ground. But his one dream has yet not been fulfilled by Vaibhav. Ashok ji wants Vaibhav to play at least 100 balls but here he faced only 53 balls," Ojha, Sooryavanshi's childhood coach, told this daily. Chasing 250, Tilak Varma and Co got over the line in just 14.2 overs thanks to Sooryavanshi's superlative effort — the fastest List A hundred (28 balls) and the fastest double hundred (52 balls).

But all was not hunky-dory a few days ago and the conversation between Sooryavanshi and Ojha was anything but funny. "He called after the Nepal match where he couldn't contribute to the team's win. He was upset. But I told him even the greats like Sachin Tendulkar have an off day. It's not possible to score in every match. The best way is to forget about the failure and move on," informed the coach.

Sooryavanshi scored 26 off 32 against Nepal and then managed just 11 off 13 against Pakistan A in the second match, which his team lost. The left-hand batter also acknowledged the twin failures after his breathtaking innings. "I didn't score in the first two games. After assessing the wicket, I thought there was not much for bowlers so I decided to back my game. Mindset was the same as in every game. (I) wanted to bat long," Sooryavanshi told the host broadcaster.

The coach also emphasised that his ward should play his natural game irrespective of the format. "At the end of the day, runs on the board matter not the balls. Today he faced only 53 balls and scored a double century. After the Nepal game, I told him not to tinker with his style of play. Anyway, changes during the course of a tournament could be counter-productive. A batter cannot change his style and techniques overnight. It's better to stick with your strengths and play according to them."