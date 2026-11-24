NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council doesn't plan to review its ban on applying saliva to the ball due to health and cricketing reasons despite calls from Indian captain Shubman Gill.

Following the drawn first Test on a benign pitch at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, Gill complained that the Kookaburra ball was getting soft too early and said allowing players to use saliva to shine the ball could have helped the bowlers in the batting friendly conditions.

PTI understands that the position of the governing body remains unchanged on the subject.

The ban was first introduced in 2020 to protect the health of players and match officials following the COVID-19 pandemic and was made permanent in the ICC playing conditions a couple of years later.

This aligned with the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws of Cricket, under which applying saliva is treated in the same way as any other unfair method of changing the ball's condition.

Saliva can materially alter the ball when mixed with substances such as sweets, chewing gum and mints, also making the job of monitoring and regulating its use much harder.

The ICC also believes that saliva continues to pose a risk to players and match officials.