Christchurch [New Zealand]: New Zealand pacer Blair Tickner will be missing the crucial second Test against India due to a hamstring injury, according to the International Cricket Council.

In what has been an injury-ridden home series against India across all formats, Kiwis have been left battling another injury, with Tickner down due to an injured hamstring.

Tickner hurt his right hamstring while training in Wellington this week and will be sidelined for the second Test with India that commences at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

His place in the squad will be taken by fellow quick Matt Fisher, who is now a part of the 14-player Test group following some impressive performances during the recent ODI series against India. During three matches, he took six wickets at an average of 13.66, with best figures of 3/31, with his wicket tally including India's ODI exclusive legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Fisher could get to play his second Test at Christchurch if Kiwis choose to change their bowling line-up, which conceded a record-breaking 720 against India in the first innings of the Wellington Test which ended in a draw.