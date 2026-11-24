DOHA: Boy wonder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shattered a plethora of records in his superhuman 53-ball 204 as India A gunned down UAE's 250 in an astonishing 14.2 overs in a Group B game of the the Rising Stars Asia Cup here on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old slammed the fastest List A hundred (off 28 balls) and easily the fastest double hundred (off 52 balls) in a sensational effort that included a mind-boggling 28 sixes, the most in all professional cricket.

Harpreet Singh Bhatia, who played first-class cricket in India as recently as last year, anchored the UAE to 249 for eight against India A with an emotional 130 off 144 balls.

Having got out out early in the first two games, Sooryavanshi made rather short work of the target with a barrage of sixes.

Whether it was spin or pace, Sooryavanshi just stood still and clobbered it out of the park.

"I didn't score in the first two games. After assessing the wicket, I thought there was not much for bowlers so I decided to back my game. Mindset was same as every game, wanted to bat long," Sooryavanshi told the host broadcaster.

After the loss to Pakistan in the previous game, India A found themselves in a must win situation.