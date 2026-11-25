Senior New Zealand pacer Matt Henry said he does not want to read too much into the nature of the Hagley Oval surface ahead of the second Test against India after the opening game in Wellington ended up being a batting paradise despite its reputation of being a seamer-friendly pitch.
Henry, who has enjoyed considerable success at his home ground, said New Zealand would prepare for different possibilities rather than make assumptions based on the venue's traditional characteristics.
Only 24 wickets fell in the drawn first game across five days with India pulling off their biggest overseas total of 720. Visiting skipper Shubman Gill said he was very disappointed with the placid track after the two teams shook hands with more than 15 overs left to be bowled on the final day.
"I think every game's different, every surface you play on is slightly different as well. And I think there's been a lot of runs scored here of late as well," Henry said at a press conference on Wednesday.
"So for us, it's probably not to get carried away with what it could be and trying to read pitches. It's a pretty fine art to do that."
The second Test begins on Friday at Christchurch's Hagley Oval Stadium.
The batting-friendly nature of the venue was evident during India A's four-day match against New Zealand A here earlier this month, when the contest ended in a draw after a glut of runs.
New Zealand A scored 424 riding on Matt Boyle's 110 after India A scored 346 in their first innings courtesy Dhruv Jurel's 105.
India A then piled up 282 for two in their second innings, with Yashasvi Jaiswal remaining unbeaten on 155. The pitch had completely flattened out by then.
Henry acknowledged that Hagley Oval has traditionally offered assistance to fast bowlers, particularly when there is bounce and carry, but said the surface can become increasingly favourable for batting as the match progresses.
"I think traditionally here in New Zealand, the wickets when there's grass on them tend to get better and better, and it's been the same here. It's a good batting venue. Obviously, when there's bounce involved, it's good for the bowler, but from a batting point of view you can score runs quickly as well," he said.
Henry said batters would need to trust their defense a lot more.
"There's moments where you probably have to rely on your defence a little bit, but when you get through those periods, you really can put bowlers under pressure because, like you said, when it flattens out, your margins become pretty small as a bowler."
The 34-year-old said the experience of playing at the venue over the years gives the home team a certain degree of comfort, although it would still need to assess the conditions as the match unfolds.
Henry also backed Jacob Duffy, who endured an expensive outing in the drawn opening Test, conceding more than 200 runs, saying the pacer was willing to embrace different plans in the team's interest rather than worry about his individual figures.
"He's (Duffy) shown over the years what a classy bowler he is. He's all about the team, so when we suggest maybe we do a bumper plan here, he's not worried about his personal figures.
Henry said Duffy's willingness to adapt reflected the team's collective approach, particularly on surfaces where conventional bowling methods might not yield results.
"It's not worrying about the outcome but how you're trying to have an impact on the game.
The impacts he's had over the last few years have been match-winning impacts because of his mindset.
"We're not too worried whatsoever. I think it's more about what he's bringing to the table. He's nothing but a team man and doing great stuff for us, and I'm sure that will continue to be the case."
(With inputs from PTI)