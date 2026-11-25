Senior New Zealand pacer Matt Henry said he does not want to read too much into the nature of the Hagley Oval surface ahead of the second Test against India after the opening game in Wellington ended up being a batting paradise despite its reputation of being a seamer-friendly pitch.

Henry, who has enjoyed considerable success at his home ground, said New Zealand would prepare for different possibilities rather than make assumptions based on the venue's traditional characteristics.

Only 24 wickets fell in the drawn first game across five days with India pulling off their biggest overseas total of 720. Visiting skipper Shubman Gill said he was very disappointed with the placid track after the two teams shook hands with more than 15 overs left to be bowled on the final day.

"I think every game's different, every surface you play on is slightly different as well. And I think there's been a lot of runs scored here of late as well," Henry said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"So for us, it's probably not to get carried away with what it could be and trying to read pitches. It's a pretty fine art to do that."

The second Test begins on Friday at Christchurch's Hagley Oval Stadium.

The batting-friendly nature of the venue was evident during India A's four-day match against New Zealand A here earlier this month, when the contest ended in a draw after a glut of runs.