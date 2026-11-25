CHENNAI: Immediately after he made his Test debut in December 2020, Mohammed Siraj was an integral part of Team India in the longest format. And going by an interesting statistic, the 32-year-old from Hyderabad had become India's 'lucky mascot' whenever they played Tests in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. India won nine out of 29 Tests played in these countries in this decade and Siraj was in the playing XI in all nine matches. It also spoke about the importance of Siraj in India's bowling line-ups away from home, especially at a time when Jasprit Bumrah and workloads are part of the same sentence.

Be it his 5/73 in Brisbane (2021) or 6/15 in Cape Town (2024) or 5/104 at The Oval, London (2025), Siraj contributed handsomely to the team's cause and helped them register memorable wins. The last one was an edge-of-the-seat thriller with England needing 35 runs with four wickets in hand on the last day. What ensued on the fifth day was almost an hour (53 balls to be precise) of a special Siraj spell. He bagged three of the last four wickets as India went on to win by six runs to level the series 2-2.

Siraj went on to play seven matches (five at home and two in Sri Lanka) since that mesmerising show in London and claimed 21 wickets. The pacer apparently fell out of favour of team management after the last two matches, where he could pocket only two wickets apiece in each game.

To get back into the rhythm, Siraj played the Duleep Trophy final for South Zone before captaining Hyderabad in their two Ranji Trophy matches. He also featured in India A match against New Zealand A in Christchurch where he scalped four wickets before playing in the last of the five ODIs against the Kiwis. Despite his efforts, he could not make it to the playing XI when Shubman Gill and Co took the field at Basin Reserve, Wellington for the first Test.

Expectedly, his omission drew sharp criticism with former players including batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri and Ravichandran Ashwin openly expressing their concerns over the decision. It took a new twist when a politician from the opposition party alleged religious discrimination, which later was rebutted by the ruling party.