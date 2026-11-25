NEW DELHI: Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir is among the 994 uncapped players who have registered for the IPL players' auction on December 16, while Australian pacers Scott Boland and Jhye Richardson have also entered the fray despite their limited availability.

The auction is scheduled to be held on December 16 in Goa.

Boland, whose two games in the IPL came way back in 2016, is on the auction register at a base price of Rs one crore, but he is not expected to be available for the tournament.

Richardson, who was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore ahead of the 2021 season, has thrown his hat into the ring at a maximum base price of Rs 2 crore but is available only for half of the tournament.

He has played for Australia across all formats.

David Warner, an IPL veteran who last featured in the competition in 2024, has set his base price at Rs 2 crore.

He may not find any takers, but availability is not an issue for the retired international.

New Zealand batter Bevon-John Jacobs has entered the auction despite being available for only 10 per cent of the tournament, while England's Sam Billings would be available for 80 per cent of the league duration.

Foreign player availability is usually a talking point before every IPL.

Mitchell Starc not being available in the first half of IPL 2026 was a big setback for Delhi Capitals.