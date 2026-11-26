England's former Test captain Ben Stokes has voiced his support for Australia skipper Pat Cummins as the 2018 ball-tampering controversy, widely referred to as 'Sandpapergate', once again comes under the spotlight. Stokes acknowledged that Cummins may be facing considerable challenges, with the renewed scrutiny affecting both his public image and personal life.

Speaking on the 'That's Not Cricket' podcast, which he co-hosts with former England teammate Mark Wood, Stokes said he could relate to the pressures Cummins might be experiencing. The controversy has resurfaced following fresh revelations in Australian batter Usman Khawaja's autobiography, 'Sabr.'

"When you play international cricket and you're captain of your nation, pressure is there, but that is comfortable pressure. It's then when you get into the situation like Cummins finds himself in now, where he's got the whole nation and potentially the world on top of him," he said on the podcast as per Sky Sports.

"He's dealing with that but he's also dealing with the other side of things, which is at home, behind closed doors. When you have a partner who is there to support you through thick and thin and will always do that, regardless of how they have been affected by the situation, they could be really upset with how the whole thing is," he added.

He further added, "They could be feeling the pressure from it. They could be having feelings of anxiety around being the partner of someone who's massively in the public eye so you're managing your emotions and your partner's emotions. So I have a lot of sympathy for him in terms of his life situation at the moment because of all that kind of stuff. The human side of it is that."

Stokes also suggested that the complete truth about the scandal might never emerge, adding that he had formed his own opinion about what happened but did not want to fuel further speculation.

"I've got my opinions on it, I've been in the dressing room for long enough to form my own well-educated guess on what I think has happened. But I feel as if I sit here and go into detail, like maybe some other people around the world have done, that just opens it up," he said on the podcast as per Sky Sports.