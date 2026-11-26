FROM the time India landed in New Zealand more than a month ago, the one thing they wouldn't be compromising on was their focus: Tests. They had won both the white-ball legs, but nothing would matter more for India than dominating the hosts at Hagley Oval from Friday. Even more so after coming close in Wellington.

And for that, one of the changes India could make is to bring in Gurnoor Brar for Prasidh Krishna or Anshul Kamboj. Prasidh, even if he didn't bowl poorly, wasn't at his best. And Kamboj couldn't make inroads once the pitch had become flat.

Which brings the focus on Brar. The lanky hit-the-deck pacer has been fast-tracked in the last six months. On the eve of the match all eyes were on the Punjab pacer who bowled and batted under the watchful eyes of skipper Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir.