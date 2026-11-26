FROM the time India landed in New Zealand more than a month ago, the one thing they wouldn't be compromising on was their focus: Tests. They had won both the white-ball legs, but nothing would matter more for India than dominating the hosts at Hagley Oval from Friday. Even more so after coming close in Wellington.
And for that, one of the changes India could make is to bring in Gurnoor Brar for Prasidh Krishna or Anshul Kamboj. Prasidh, even if he didn't bowl poorly, wasn't at his best. And Kamboj couldn't make inroads once the pitch had become flat.
Which brings the focus on Brar. The lanky hit-the-deck pacer has been fast-tracked in the last six months. On the eve of the match all eyes were on the Punjab pacer who bowled and batted under the watchful eyes of skipper Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir.
When asked if he was starting, the bowling coach kept the cards close. "Gurnoor is knocking on the door, doing all the right things. He just needs to be ready as and when he gets the opportunity. My job is to keep him 100 per cent ready," Morne Morkel said on Thursday. By the time the sun comes up in India, the answer would be clear.
Meanwhile, time to dig a little deep. India's top six looks unimpeachable unless a last-minute injury comes along. India are likely to persist with Washington Sundar over Ravindra Jadeja as well. Now, as they desperately seek a Test win to stay alive in the World Test Championship race, what does Brar bring to the table?
Unlike the rest of the pace attack, the 26-year-old does not come in with the weight of wickets and experience. He is in the team because the selectors and team management rate him highly. He is in the team because he can hit the deck hard, run in all day and can hold the bat in the lower-order. He is also being backed because knowing the injury concerns of the pace attack, the captain and coach wants to have tall hit the deck bowlers for the World Cup next year in South Africa.
As far as red-ball is concerned, Brar has 71 wickets in 22 first-class matches. He was not a part of the India A tour or even the Test squad. But after seeing him run in ODIs, he was added to the team in place of Kuldeep Yadav.
There was anticipation over him playing in the first Test but Prasidh came ahead, especially with Mohammed Siraj getting dropped. Having seen the way things played out in the first match, India might want a bowler who can keep up the pace even as the ball gets old.
Will Brar be that answer? India will have that answer by Friday and the next few days (if he takes the field).