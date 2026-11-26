Christchurch: New Zealand captain Tom Latham knows that facing Jasprit Bumrah is no small challenge, having fallen to the Indian pace spearhead for a "pair" in the first Test, but he is not looking to reinvent his batting approach to counter him in the second match at the Hagley Oval here.

Bumrah's unique action and his ability to release the ball closer to the batter make him a difficult proposition, particularly in conditions where the ball is moving.

"Jasprit Bumrah obviously presents challenges, whether it be with the new ball or whether it be with the old ball," Latham said on the eve of the second Test here.

"Someone with a unique action who delivers the ball a little bit closer than most bowlers.

"But I think from my point of view, it's being able to set up for the ball that's the most threat for me.

Some players may be slightly different.

Some may do something completely different from what I do."

Like all professional sportsmen Latham wants to stay in his own bubble.

"Again, it's trying to stay in my bubble as much as I can, try to watch the ball as hard as I can and make the latest decision possible depending on which way the ball is swinging," he added.

The New Zealand skipper, however, is not contemplating any drastic changes to his batting despite the twin failures against Bumrah.

Latham believes clarity of thought and sticking to familiar methods are more important than searching for a quick technical solution after a poor outing.

"Sometimes the hard thing can be the distraction around trying to do something different if it hasn't worked out.

But I guess what's got me to this point is being really clear in what I'm trying to do.

"Even from a technical point of view, keeping it really simple.

The challenge can be to go outside that thinking and try to find a magic answer to score runs.

But in this game that we play, there's no magic answer," he said.

The left-hander, who has been opening the batting in challenging New Zealand conditions for several years, said his preparation had remained unchanged despite the disappointing outing in Wellington.

"Obviously, opening the batting in New Zealand conditions can be reasonably challenging at the best of times.