CHRISTCHURCH: Debutant India fast bowler Gurnoor Brar got his maiden wicket off the very last ball before lunch, dismissing opener Devon Conway (31), as New Zealand reached 77 for 1 going into the break on the opening day of the second Test at Hagley Oval.

Coming slightly wide off the crease, Gurnoor pitched one and angled it in sharply to catch Conway plumb as the ball hit the back leg.

But this was after Anshul Kamboj once again wasted the new ball despite Jasprit Bumrah bowling a couple of probing spells, as New Zealand openers made a steady start.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill once again won the toss and elected to field, but it seemed like a good toss to lose for Tom Latham (42 batting, 80 balls), who successfully took a DRS review in the very first over after being adjudged leg before wicket off Bumrah (0/15 in 6 overs).

Latham did live a charmed life as KL Rahul, stationed at second slip, dropped a regulation catch off Akash Deep's bowling. Latham was batting on 29.

Along with Conway, Latham showed that the green grass was only to help the pitch retain its bind and solidity. There was pace and bounce off the pitch, and the batters got value for their shots.

Kamboj (0/27 in 9 overs), who was insanely lucky to retain his spot in the playing eleven, bowled a couple of maiden overs first up, but it was more about bowling outside the off-stump, allowing both openers to leave deliveries at will.