CHRISTCHURCH: Debutant India fast bowler Gurnoor Brar got his maiden wicket off the very last ball before lunch, dismissing opener Devon Conway (31), as New Zealand reached 77 for 1 going into the break on the opening day of the second Test at Hagley Oval.
Coming slightly wide off the crease, Gurnoor pitched one and angled it in sharply to catch Conway plumb as the ball hit the back leg.
But this was after Anshul Kamboj once again wasted the new ball despite Jasprit Bumrah bowling a couple of probing spells, as New Zealand openers made a steady start.
Indian skipper Shubman Gill once again won the toss and elected to field, but it seemed like a good toss to lose for Tom Latham (42 batting, 80 balls), who successfully took a DRS review in the very first over after being adjudged leg before wicket off Bumrah (0/15 in 6 overs).
Latham did live a charmed life as KL Rahul, stationed at second slip, dropped a regulation catch off Akash Deep's bowling. Latham was batting on 29.
Along with Conway, Latham showed that the green grass was only to help the pitch retain its bind and solidity. There was pace and bounce off the pitch, and the batters got value for their shots.
Kamboj (0/27 in 9 overs), who was insanely lucky to retain his spot in the playing eleven, bowled a couple of maiden overs first up, but it was more about bowling outside the off-stump, allowing both openers to leave deliveries at will.
Once he started making the batters play, he neither hit the ideal length nor the correct line. He drifted onto the pads, and Latham promptly whipped him for a boundary. Towards the end of the session, Latham disdainfully dispatched him wide of the long-on fielder for a boundary.
Kamboj was the only bowler in the four-man set-up who neither got some swing like Bumrah, nor seam movement like Akash Deep, nor the bounce that was generated by debutant Gurnoor Brar.
Skipper Gill tried changing Bumrah's ends, and although he did make the batters play and miss, success eluded him after that DRS ruling in favour of Latham when he was yet to open his account.
Once the first hour was over, batting became pretty easy as Conway, who was cautious in the first hour, hit an elegant off-drive off Akash Deep.
In Akash Deep's next over, he played a flashy cut shot to earn another boundary.
Brar (1/18 in 5 overs) was brought into the attack in the 18th over, and immediately it seemed that there was more pace and bounce on offer. But he also drifted in his line and went for a few runs. Conway hit an eye-catching off-drive when he pitched one on a slightly fuller length.
The 50-run opening stand came in the 19th over, and the two batters hardly looked in any sort of trouble against the four-pronged pace attack.