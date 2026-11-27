CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand reached 246 for five at stumps on the first day of the second Test against India here on Friday.

India picked up three wickets in the post-lunch session to leave New Zealand at 131 for four at tea.

But the likes of Tom Blundell (53 batting), Glenn Phillips (36 batting) and Daryl Mitchell (31) made useful contributions to help New Zealand make a recovery.

Skipper Tom Latham made 59 off 128 balls, before falling to Akash Deep, who took two wickets.

Devon Conway (31) was dismissed by debutant Gurnoor Brar at the stroke of lunch.

Earlier, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl.

India made just one change, handing Brar his Test debut in place of Prasidh Krishna, while New Zealand remained unchanged.

Brief scores: New Zealand 1st innings: 246/5 in 85 overs (Tom Latham 59, Tom Blundell 53 batting, Glenn Phillips 36 batting, Devon Conway 31; Akash Deep 2/52).