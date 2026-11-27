CHENNAI: Akash Deep was India's best bowler on a day where New Zealand finished with 246/5 in Christchurch. He took 2/52 in 21 overs — of which six were maidens. Gurnoor Brar showed why he was handed the Test cap. He crossed the 140KPH mark consistently, ran in all day, kept creating half chances that India did not make most of while also delivering seven no balls.
Jasprit Bumrah looked a shadow of himself for the most part. His pace was nowhere close to what it used to be (hovering in late 120- early 130KPH), tried changing his run-up, looked threatening in parts but went wicketless despite bowling 19 overs. Then there was Anshul Kamboj. The seamer on his third Test made the new ball move early on, but could not do much once the ball became softer. He too created half chances but had only one wicket to show.
Though there was no clear winner on Day 1, India's selection once again was the biggest talking point. That they left out Mohammed Siraj — a move that led to more reactions despite being less surprising — aside, leaving out Prasidh Krishna too has once again left those outside the dressing room with more questions than answers. And with good reason. Because, the selection of the playing XI, in part at least, connects most if not all threads to explain the happenings of Day 1.
Both captain Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir have made it clear that Siraj is not at his best and they want to pick based on the form of the pacers. Gill doubled down after the draw in Wellington saying that Siraj was dropped and even if he had played it would not have made a difference on the placid pitch. Though debatable, selections are subjective. Which is why, even as the outrage over Siraj was understandable, one can accept the conviction of the captain and coach. It is a choice they have to live with.
Captains having convictions is not new in cricket. In the past, Virat Kohli fielded 36 different starting XIs across his first 36 Tests as captain, not having the same team for consecutive matches. Back then, it was scrutinised, but it was also the choice Kohli lived by. Changing XIs, or having convictions is not an issue by itself. But it becomes one when the changes defy logic. Great captains always trust their instincts but often their instincts are also based on logic and pragmatism.
On Friday, however, when Gill and Gambhir left out Prasidh for Brar, it defied logic and reasoning, especially in a XI without Siraj. Bowling coach Morne Morkel had said everyone was fit and available and no reasoning was given for the change at the toss as well. It meant that Prasidh had been dropped one match after being called the "pick of the bowlers" by Gill.
The lanky Karnataka pacer brings similar attributes to the table as that of Brar, but he is also ten Tests older than the debutant. Not long ago, Gill had hailed Prasidh in Sri Lanka. "When things are not happening, he's been our go-to bowler, especially this season. He's made things happen for us. He's created chances, which is what I want as a captain. We expect our bowlers to create chances so that it should feel like a wicket can come here or there. He did that brilliantly,” Gill had said at the time.
In Wellington, Prasidh, coming back from an injury, struggled in the first innings, but was India's best bowler in the second (19-10-23-2). He has 35 wickets in ten matches, but also takes a wicket every 48 balls (47.57). Only Bumrah has a better strike rate (43.2) among Indian pacers with minimum 10 Test wickets.
In leaving him out on the bench along with Siraj, Gill and Gambhir left Bumrah with a debutant, a three-Test seamer and pacer in his 12th Test in a must-win match with their World Test Championship hopes, an outside chance, at stake.
And Day 1 showed signs of what could happen when Bumrah is not at his best. The three others aren't at fault by any means. Bumrah was marshalling the young pace attack as the spearhead, as New Zealand recovered from 110/4 to 246/5, but was it the best chance India could have given themselves. The next four days will tell.