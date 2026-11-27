CHENNAI: Akash Deep was India's best bowler on a day where New Zealand finished with 246/5 in Christchurch. He took 2/52 in 21 overs — of which six were maidens. Gurnoor Brar showed why he was handed the Test cap. He crossed the 140KPH mark consistently, ran in all day, kept creating half chances that India did not make most of while also delivering seven no balls.

Jasprit Bumrah looked a shadow of himself for the most part. His pace was nowhere close to what it used to be (hovering in late 120- early 130KPH), tried changing his run-up, looked threatening in parts but went wicketless despite bowling 19 overs. Then there was Anshul Kamboj. The seamer on his third Test made the new ball move early on, but could not do much once the ball became softer. He too created half chances but had only one wicket to show.

Though there was no clear winner on Day 1, India's selection once again was the biggest talking point. That they left out Mohammed Siraj — a move that led to more reactions despite being less surprising — aside, leaving out Prasidh Krishna too has once again left those outside the dressing room with more questions than answers. And with good reason. Because, the selection of the playing XI, in part at least, connects most if not all threads to explain the happenings of Day 1.

Both captain Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir have made it clear that Siraj is not at his best and they want to pick based on the form of the pacers. Gill doubled down after the draw in Wellington saying that Siraj was dropped and even if he had played it would not have made a difference on the placid pitch. Though debatable, selections are subjective. Which is why, even as the outrage over Siraj was understandable, one can accept the conviction of the captain and coach. It is a choice they have to live with.