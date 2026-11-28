CHENNAI: On a day when India dropped four catches, allowed New Zealand to post 356 on a very lively Hagley Oval pitch, they batted poorly to be reduced to 116/6 at stumps. And to just ram home the point about who the day, the visitors sent spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule to address the post-day press conference.
The spin-bowling coach addressing media on a day of fielding issues and poor shot selection is not new. On a largely bowling day at Wellington, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak came. It has been happening, in Indian, and world, cricket for quite a while.
And Bahutule, to his credit, did not mince words. He acknowledged the shot selections were not up to mark and dropped catches cost them. But went on to say, "You can never say that the game has gone out of reach till the last ball is bowled. But yes, definitely a disappointing day. We couldn't build up partnerships,” as India trailed by 240 runs.
He is not wrong either. Not winning a day might not necessarily translate to losing the Test match. But here, in the case of India, it does seem like things are slipping away fast. And perhaps the most frustrating aspect of this match was that India probably did not give themselves the best chance to stay in the contest. At least not with their batting so far.
They stacked the bowling line-up to have batting depth while also fielding four seamers. And their bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, was no match to the intense, relentless pace attack of the hosts who gave away nothing on a pitch that had extra bounce and seam movement. Not that they were not available for India, but the visitors did not make the most of it. Even as the pacers tried their best, the fielders did not compliment. KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Gurnoor Brar dropped a catch each while Devdutt Padikkal did it twice.
As if conceding 356 was not enough, they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal to a peach from Matt Henry. However, he is probably the only batter who was not at fault. Seeing the movement on offer, Indian batters tried different things going out of their conventional Test batting zone. And that did not help. Padikkal charged and moved across, mis-reading the off-stump line before edging one off Jacob Duffy. Shubman Gill tried to get his eye in, but he too lost concentration on the brink of tea.
Then there was Pant. When he charged at Kyle Jamieson on the first ball he faced, it was a sign of what was to come. India were 59/3, trailing by over 300 and Pant seemed to have chosen that there was only one way to go about it. For the 39 balls he stayed in the middle, he tried audacious shots on multiple occasions. But when he charged at Duffy and sliced him, it felt like the writing was on the wall. It was another Pant dismissal that will be discussed for a while.
Then there was Rahul. For the brilliance in Wellington and patience in Christchurch, Rahul held on for 79 deliveries. He had 25 next to his name and should have continued to bat time as he often does. But he threw the wicket away to a tempting fuller one and hit it straight to the fielder.
This left Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar in the middle with Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep to follow. The duo went into a shell, tried to dig in. But on a pitch where the ball was climbing on, New Zealand pacers tested them. For 15 overs, they added only 12 runs before Sundar fell to what proved to be the last ball of the day.
There is a mountain left to climb, but the light at the end of the tunnel seems to be getting dimmer and dimmer. And this time, it is not the conditions, but India's decisions that could end up costing them dearly.