He is not wrong either. Not winning a day might not necessarily translate to losing the Test match. But here, in the case of India, it does seem like things are slipping away fast. And perhaps the most frustrating aspect of this match was that India probably did not give themselves the best chance to stay in the contest. At least not with their batting so far.

They stacked the bowling line-up to have batting depth while also fielding four seamers. And their bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, was no match to the intense, relentless pace attack of the hosts who gave away nothing on a pitch that had extra bounce and seam movement. Not that they were not available for India, but the visitors did not make the most of it. Even as the pacers tried their best, the fielders did not compliment. KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Gurnoor Brar dropped a catch each while Devdutt Padikkal did it twice.

As if conceding 356 was not enough, they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal to a peach from Matt Henry. However, he is probably the only batter who was not at fault. Seeing the movement on offer, Indian batters tried different things going out of their conventional Test batting zone. And that did not help. Padikkal charged and moved across, mis-reading the off-stump line before edging one off Jacob Duffy. Shubman Gill tried to get his eye in, but he too lost concentration on the brink of tea.

Then there was Pant. When he charged at Kyle Jamieson on the first ball he faced, it was a sign of what was to come. India were 59/3, trailing by over 300 and Pant seemed to have chosen that there was only one way to go about it. For the 39 balls he stayed in the middle, he tried audacious shots on multiple occasions. But when he charged at Duffy and sliced him, it felt like the writing was on the wall. It was another Pant dismissal that will be discussed for a while.