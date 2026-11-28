CHRISTCHURCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal got a duck while Devdutt Padikkal paid the price for his impetuosity as India reached a none-too-comfortable 59 for 3 at tea on the second day after New Zealand posted a challenging first-innings total of 356 in the second Test at the Hagley Oval on Saturday.

At the stroke of tea, skipper Shubman Gill (17) edged one from Kyle Jamieson (2/26), who had been probing relentlessly in the channel, to the slips to put his team further on the back foot.

Veteran KL Rahul (17 batting, 34 balls) was at the crease after Matt Henry (1/19) had literally squared up Jaiswal with a delivery that pitched on a length and moved just enough to clip the off-bail.

Padikkal (21) hooked a Jamieson bouncer and played a square drive and a cover drive, but he tried playing one shot too many and his nick was gobbled up by Tom Blundell behind the stumps.

Earlier, Tom Blundell (89 off 211 balls) defended dourly, while hitting the occasional boundary, as New Zealand’s lower order contributed significantly to take the team to a healthy 356 despite Akash Deep's impressive figures of 5/99 in 31.3 overs.