CHRISTCHURCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal got a duck while Devdutt Padikkal paid the price for his impetuosity as India reached a none-too-comfortable 59 for 3 at tea on the second day after New Zealand posted a challenging first-innings total of 356 in the second Test at the Hagley Oval on Saturday.
At the stroke of tea, skipper Shubman Gill (17) edged one from Kyle Jamieson (2/26), who had been probing relentlessly in the channel, to the slips to put his team further on the back foot.
Veteran KL Rahul (17 batting, 34 balls) was at the crease after Matt Henry (1/19) had literally squared up Jaiswal with a delivery that pitched on a length and moved just enough to clip the off-bail.
Padikkal (21) hooked a Jamieson bouncer and played a square drive and a cover drive, but he tried playing one shot too many and his nick was gobbled up by Tom Blundell behind the stumps.
Earlier, Tom Blundell (89 off 211 balls) defended dourly, while hitting the occasional boundary, as New Zealand’s lower order contributed significantly to take the team to a healthy 356 despite Akash Deep's impressive figures of 5/99 in 31.3 overs.
Blundell, playing his 50th Test match, was a picture of concentration even as Nathan Smith (26), Kyle Jamieson (19) and Matt Henry (19) made useful contributions after Glenn Phillips (36) was dismissed at his overnight score.
Akash was comfortably the best bowler in the Indian attack as he dismissed Smith with a smart return catch and then induced Jamieson into pulling a short ball towards deep mid-wicket, where Yashasvi Jaiswal took a fine diving catch.
However, considering that the Hagley Oval track still had plenty of juice, New Zealand have posted a reasonable total that has put the Indian batting line-up under immense pressure, especially as they need a win to keep their slim hopes of making the WTC final alive. The pitch has continued to assist the seamers, even though batters can play their shots on the rise. At the start of the day, Anshul Kamboj (22-5-79-2) pitched the ball fuller and made the batters play at it from the outset. He was rewarded immediately when he dismissed the dangerous Glenn Phillips with a delivery in the off-stump channel.
Phillips edged the ball and did not even wait for the umpire’s decision before walking back at his overnight score of 36.
Smith came in and crunched a few boundaries, while Blundell was as dogged as ever, more intent on defending.
Jasprit Bumrah, who started off bowling good lines, seemed to have lost some pace, which affected his ability to make breakthroughs.
Once Gurnoor Brar came on as the first change, he nearly yorked Blundell, who just about managed to prevent himself from being bowled.
While India picked up a wicket in the first hour, all the pacers were guilty of straying onto the pads and offering some freebies to the Black Caps batters.
After the first-hour drinks break, Blundell began with a crunchy cover drive, and Smith followed suit with a square drive.
Once the shine was off the ball, Kamboj's effectiveness was halved as he lost both his line and length.
In the post-lunch session, Blundell finally paid the price for his ultra-defensive approach as Gurnoor Brar (2/78 in 28 overs) denied him a century. Fittingly, Akash Deep completed his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket by removing Henry, giving Rishabh Pant his fourth catch of the match.