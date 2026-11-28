MELBOURNE: Nathan Lyon's 13-year reign as Australia's first-choice spinner ended Saturday when the 39-year-old veteran was dropped for the four-test cricket series against New Zealand.

Selectors announced a 13-man squad with spinner Corey Rocchiccioli and Queensland batter Jack Clayton named in their first test squads.

Cooper Connolly and Marnus Labuschagne were also not included in the Australian team which lost a series decider to South Africa in Cape Town a month ago.

Lyon has been Australia's first-choice spinner since being recalled to the test side midway through the 2013 Ashes, after briefly being dropped for Ashton Agar. Lyon has also formed part of every Australian test squad since his debut tour of Sri Lanka midway through 2011.

Lyon has said he wants to play in next year's tours of India and England. He took six wickets at an average of 43.67 in Australia's 2-1 series loss in South Africa, where he was left out for the second test in Gqeberha.

The 145-test veteran has since returned to the Sheffield Shield and taken seven wickets for New South Wales in two domestic matches. His 577 test wickets rank second among Australian bowlers behind Shane Warne, who had 708, and sixth overall in test history.