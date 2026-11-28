MELBOURNE: Nathan Lyon's 13-year reign as Australia's first-choice spinner ended Saturday when the 39-year-old veteran was dropped for the four-test cricket series against New Zealand.
Selectors announced a 13-man squad with spinner Corey Rocchiccioli and Queensland batter Jack Clayton named in their first test squads.
Cooper Connolly and Marnus Labuschagne were also not included in the Australian team which lost a series decider to South Africa in Cape Town a month ago.
Lyon has been Australia's first-choice spinner since being recalled to the test side midway through the 2013 Ashes, after briefly being dropped for Ashton Agar. Lyon has also formed part of every Australian test squad since his debut tour of Sri Lanka midway through 2011.
Lyon has said he wants to play in next year's tours of India and England. He took six wickets at an average of 43.67 in Australia's 2-1 series loss in South Africa, where he was left out for the second test in Gqeberha.
The 145-test veteran has since returned to the Sheffield Shield and taken seven wickets for New South Wales in two domestic matches. His 577 test wickets rank second among Australian bowlers behind Shane Warne, who had 708, and sixth overall in test history.
"Nathan has not quite had the impact we would like with the ball in recent matches," chief selector George Bailey said. "We also know he has an extraordinary record and his experience, knowledge and skill can still be valuable to the program we have moving forward."
Bailey said he hoped Lyon would continue playing.
"The only other real key message from us was we wanted him to take some time and not rush into any decision on the back of this," Bailey said. "We see ... an important role that he can play for the team on that tour of India.
"But understandably, it was a tough conversation for him and I think he's taking a little bit of time. Certainly from our perspective, I hope it's not the end."
The 29-year-old Rocchiccioli has taken 18 wickets at 33.88 for Western Australia this season, and showed his all-round ability with a century against Tasmania state last week.
"Corey has been a strong performer in domestic cricket for the past few seasons and has traits that are well-suited to Australian conditions," Bailey said.
Australia plays New Zealand in the first test beginning Dec. 9 in Perth followed by those in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.