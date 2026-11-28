CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand's first innings folded for 356 in the post-lunch session, with India pacer Akash Deep claiming a five-wicket haul and Gurnoor Brar dismissing the stubborn Tom Blundell on the second day of the second Test here on Saturday.

New Zealand, who went into the lunch break at 330 for 8, added just 26 runs before their innings ended at 356 in 116.3 overs. Blundell, who had formed the backbone of the innings, was the last recognised batter to fall, departing for 89 after a dogged 211-ball knock that kept the Indian bowlers at bay.

Akash Deep was the standout bowler for India, returning impressive figures of 5 for 99, while Brar (2/78), who accounted for Blundell, and Anshul Kamboj (2/79) claimed two wickets apiece.

Earlier on Day 2, India struck early after New Zealand resumed at 246/5, with Kamboj dismissing Glenn Phillips (36) at his overnight score.

However, the other overnight batter, Blundell, who was unbeaten on 53, moved to 80 not out by lunch, finding support from Nathan Smith (26). Smith was caught and bowled by Akash Deep, who claimed his third wicket of the innings as New Zealand slipped to 291/7.

Blundell and Kyle Jamieson (19), though, continued to frustrate the Indian bowlers, taking the total past the 300-run mark before Akash Deep dismissed Jamieson to claim his fourth wicket.

Brief scores: New Zealand 1st innings 356 in 116.3 overs (Tom Latham 59, Devon Conway 31, Daryl Mitchell 31, Tom Blundell 89, Glenn Phillips 36; Anshul Kamboj 2/79, Akash Deep 5/99, Gurnoor Brar 2/78).