CHRISTCHURCH: Rishabh Pant once again breached the fine line between responsibility and recklessness with a horrendous shot selection as India huffed and puffed to 116 for six against New Zealand on the second day of the second Test at Hagley Oval here on Friday.
Having conceded a challenging 356 in the first innings, India are now 240 runs behind the hosts' total.
Kyle Jamieson (2/33), Matt Henry (1/29), Nathan Smith (1/29) and Jacob Duffy (2/21) shared the spoils.
Jamieson was relentless with his length and generated disconcerting bounce even off a good length. Just before stumps, Nathan Smith ended Washington Sundar's painstaking innings of 10 off 60 deliveries.
Having already faced 38 deliveries for his 23, which included a six over long-on off Jacob Duffy, Pant needed to stand up and be counted on a track where India required their best overseas Test batter to show responsibility.
Instead, Pant suddenly charged down the track against Duffy without accounting for the considerably greater bounce at Hagley Oval compared to the Basin Reserve. The resultant tennis-ball slap ballooned into the air, and Jamieson had ample time to settle under it before completing the catch.
It was the same kind of shot that had proved his undoing against Marco Jansen in Guwahati around the same time last year. Pant had once again committed hara-kiri.
His fans would argue that he took his chances but failed to make them count. His critics, meanwhile, would have little sympathy for such indiscretion.
Gautam Gambhir has often been critical of Pant's shot selection in certain match situations, and the India head coach would hardly be pleased with the manner in which the wicket further pushed his team into trouble.
If Pant is losing supporters in the Indian dressing room, shots like this are becoming a tangible reason.
KL Rahul (25 off 80 balls), the other centurion from the opening Test, batted for close to two hours before flashing at a delivery outside the off-stump after India had lost three wickets before tea.
Both Pant and Rahul responded to the pressure differently. Pant wanted to keep attacking, while Rahul appeared increasingly weary of defending and leaving deliveries pitched in the good-length area.
The extra bounce on this track has proved the undoing of India's top order. With the visitors already staring at a substantial deficit, the focus is now shifting from winning to salvaging a draw.
At the start of the innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) was undone by a peach of a delivery from Matt Henry, while Devdutt Padikkal (21) paid the price for his impetuosity against Jamieson.
Skipper Shubman Gill (17) looked comfortable during his brief stay but, with both seam movement and bounce on offer, was sent packing by the six-foot-eight-inch Jamieson just before tea.
Padikkal had hooked a Jamieson bouncer and struck both a square drive and a cover drive before attempting one shot too many. The resulting edge was safely pouched by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.
Earlier, Blundell (89 off 211 balls) showed tremendous application, defending resolutely while picking up the occasional boundary, as New Zealand's lower order made valuable contributions to take the hosts to a formidable 356 despite Akash Deep's impressive figures of 5/99 in 31.3 overs.
Playing his 50th Test, Blundell was a picture of concentration, while Nathan Smith (26), Jamieson (19) and Henry (19) chipped in with useful contributions after Glenn Phillips (36) was dismissed on his overnight score.
Akash was comfortably India's best bowler, dismissing Smith with a smart return catch. Jamieson pulled his short delivery towards deep mid-wicket, where Jaiswal took a fine diving catch.
However, with the Hagley Oval surface still offering considerable assistance to seamers, New Zealand's total put the Indian batting line-up under immense pressure. India need a win to keep their slim hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final alive.
The pitch has continued to assist seamers, although batters have been able to play their shots on the rise.