CHRISTCHURCH: Rishabh Pant once again breached the fine line between responsibility and recklessness with a horrendous shot selection as India huffed and puffed to 116 for six against New Zealand on the second day of the second Test at Hagley Oval here on Friday.

Having conceded a challenging 356 in the first innings, India are now 240 runs behind the hosts' total.

Kyle Jamieson (2/33), Matt Henry (1/29), Nathan Smith (1/29) and Jacob Duffy (2/21) shared the spoils.

Jamieson was relentless with his length and generated disconcerting bounce even off a good length. Just before stumps, Nathan Smith ended Washington Sundar's painstaking innings of 10 off 60 deliveries.

Having already faced 38 deliveries for his 23, which included a six over long-on off Jacob Duffy, Pant needed to stand up and be counted on a track where India required their best overseas Test batter to show responsibility.

Instead, Pant suddenly charged down the track against Duffy without accounting for the considerably greater bounce at Hagley Oval compared to the Basin Reserve. The resultant tennis-ball slap ballooned into the air, and Jamieson had ample time to settle under it before completing the catch.

It was the same kind of shot that had proved his undoing against Marco Jansen in Guwahati around the same time last year. Pant had once again committed hara-kiri.

His fans would argue that he took his chances but failed to make them count. His critics, meanwhile, would have little sympathy for such indiscretion.