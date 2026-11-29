CHRISTCHURCH: India were bowled out for 246 on day three of the second Test against New Zealand here on Sunday, taking their second-innings deficit to 110 runs.

Dhruv Jurel led India's fightback with a gritty 88 off 170 balls, eventually becoming the last batter to be dismissed.

Resuming the day at 116 for six, India added 90 runs in the morning session to reach 206 for eight at lunch. Jurel and Akash Deep (29 off 52 balls) put together a crucial 46-run stand for the eighth wicket, helping India avoid the follow-on.

The day, however, began on a disappointing note for India as the much-hyped all-rounder Anshul Kamboj fell for a duck. He edged a sharp delivery from Matt Henry (2/43) to Henry Nicholls in the slip cordon.

India eventually folded for 246, leaving New Zealand with a 110-run lead heading into their second innings.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand 1st innings: 356. India 1st innings: 246 all out in 86.1 overs (Dhruv Jurel 88; Matt Henry 2/58, Kyle Jamieson 4/69).

(With inputs from PTI)