THIS time last year, as India took on South Africa at home, the team management took a punt. They stacked the line-up with four spinners, played Dhruv Jurel as a specialist batter down the order and dropped B Sai Sudharsan. That was the beginning of a new chapter for Jurel, the red-ball batter.
Initially, he had come in as a specialist keeper in early 2024. In that series itself, he had displayed his class with the bat with a match-winning knock against England at Ranchi. It was why the team management had rated him highly despite the minimal first-class experience.
He continued to remain as second-choice keeper, but in Kolkata last year, head coach Gautam Gambhir took a leap of faith to field him as a specialist batter. He did not do much, despite winning a promotion to No 4 after Shubman Gill's injury.
Though the disappointment hit him hard in Guwahati, Gambhir continued to back him in the next Test as he played as a specialist batter. In fact, he has featured in every Test since as a specialist batter. He has been sent with the India A teams, captaining sides and growing as a batter.
It all came to fore on Sunday. Having huffed and puffed his way to an unbeaten seven from 45 balls, Jurel went back to the drawing board. He watched the 45-ball stay to identify potential areas of improvement. Not just because he was not looking at his compact best, but also the runs were not coming.
He knew one thing. "At the end of the day (after stumps on Saturday), I just wanted to watch the ball closely and play close to my body, and not think too far ahead, and think I need to do something. I just wanted to play normal cricket," he would later reflect. And true to his thoughts, Jurel did just that on Sunday morning as New Zealand let India recover from 116/6 to 246.
He tried not to go after anything on the off-side early on. Aware of his off-stump, Jurel held his ground and forced New Zealand pacers to attack the stumps. And when they did, he took them on through the leg side. So much so that 59 of the 88 he would score came between fine-leg and long-on. Full deliveries were met with on drives and flicks and anything marginally short was pulled. The two boundaries in front of the square on the off-side came on the 81st and 138th ball he faced.
Jurel batted with patience, guided the lower-order smartly. "When tailenders come, I egg them on by telling them, 'How do you guys feel when their tail frustrates you guys? So you guys do that to them'," he said. And it meant a great deal to him. His parents, who had travelled outside the country for the first time, were in the stands. They anxiously waited for his century, but it was not to be as Jurel fell as the last wicket, 12 runs short of the three-figure mark. However, he did give India a glimmer of hope.
New Zealand lead by 243 (133/3) and they still have seven wickets on a pitch that seems to be flattening. India would hope that Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, who came in as a concussion substitute for Akash Deep, can give them a total that could be chased on Monday and Tuesday.