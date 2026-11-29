Though the disappointment hit him hard in Guwahati, Gambhir continued to back him in the next Test as he played as a specialist batter. In fact, he has featured in every Test since as a specialist batter. He has been sent with the India A teams, captaining sides and growing as a batter.

It all came to fore on Sunday. Having huffed and puffed his way to an unbeaten seven from 45 balls, Jurel went back to the drawing board. He watched the 45-ball stay to identify potential areas of improvement. Not just because he was not looking at his compact best, but also the runs were not coming.

He knew one thing. "At the end of the day (after stumps on Saturday), I just wanted to watch the ball closely and play close to my body, and not think too far ahead, and think I need to do something. I just wanted to play normal cricket," he would later reflect. And true to his thoughts, Jurel did just that on Sunday morning as New Zealand let India recover from 116/6 to 246.

He tried not to go after anything on the off-side early on. Aware of his off-stump, Jurel held his ground and forced New Zealand pacers to attack the stumps. And when they did, he took them on through the leg side. So much so that 59 of the 88 he would score came between fine-leg and long-on. Full deliveries were met with on drives and flicks and anything marginally short was pulled. The two boundaries in front of the square on the off-side came on the 81st and 138th ball he faced.