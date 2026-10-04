There is not much time for us to experiment: Shubman Gill on India's injuries, bowling attack and more

"I would say it was a good chance for the other players who got an opportunity to prove their merit for the team. It was up to them to take those chances, and it was a good opportunity for them to perform. If some players are not available, then for our second string of players, it was a good opportunity to express themselves," he added.

However, whether they did enough is a question that remains to be answered. Kamboj played just one match (0/82); Nabi (0/84)was left out after his debut in a high-scoring contest in Guwahati. Naman too did not make a sizable impact (1 wicket and 30 runs). Then there is Nitish K Reddy, who was withdrawn from the T20I squad to give game time, as he is being looked at as a potential Pandya backup. Reddy, in two matches, bowled 11.5 overs, took 1/95 and scored nine runs in the one chance he got to bat.

"Anshul and Auqib are the kind of players who are going to be in the mix a lot. With Prasidh getting injured and us having an opportunity to experiment with another player with the series already bagged, we wanted to take that opportunity. Anshul is someone who can also bat at number 8, and that number is very crucial for us. We don't know who will be fit at the World Cup, and if we want someone who can bowl and bat at number 8, Anshul can do the job, and even Aaqib can bat a bit and do the job. So we want to see which players can deliver under pressure and get some experience," said Gill.

While understanding the need to experiment, the skipper feels he does not have much time and hopes to have the full-strength team for New Zealand ODIs. "I honestly think there is not that much time to experiment. The combination that we want to play, hopefully, we get all the players available from the next series. The combination that we would like to play in the World Cup, we want to start playing with that combination," he explained.