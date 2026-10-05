Samson might pip teenager Sooryavanshi as Asian Games champions take on West Indies

LUCKNOW: The option of opening with Sanju Samson or the lure to field teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be head coach Gautam Gambhir's biggest headache as a confident Indian team, fresh from its Asian Games exploits take on a gutsy West Indies side in the opening T20 International here on Tuesday.

With a change in coaching personnel from VVS Laxman to Gambhir, there will certainly be a shift in strategic philosophy even though both coaches believe in batting depth till number 8.

But if one follows Gambhir's template closely, he wouldn't play both Samson and Sooryavanshi in the same eleven considering Abhishek Sharma is an automatic choice.

On tacky tracks on offer at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin City, Laxman decided to play all three -- Sooryavanshi and world No.1 T20 batter Abhishek Sharma opening the innings with Samson coming in at No.3.

This was done keeping the track in mind and need for those extra runs on a difficult surface.

But on a featherbed of a track that Ekana Stadium in Lucknow promises to offer, Gambhir will once again be tempted to bring Samson back as an opener with the cushion of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy being available down the order.

Samson didn't look comfortable at No.3 in the two games that he played but in sub-continental conditions, he scored couple of half-centuries in the last home T20I series against Afghanistan.