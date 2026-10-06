Mandhana takes over as India captain, Niki earns call-up for Zimbabwe series

Smriti Mandhana will begin her tenure as India’s full-time captain against Zimbabwe in the home series later this month. The 29-year-old was appointed as the new skipper as the BCCI and selectors decided to move on from Harmanpreet Kaur as captain.

The 37-year-old took to social media to announce that she is stepping down as captain on Tuesday. Hours later, Mandhana was named the new captain with the new squad that was picked by the selection committee.

While the three T20Is and ODIs mark a new era in Indian women’s game, the series will also see youngsters like Niki Prasad earn a potential debut. She and Minnu Mani were picked on the back of the stellar show during the India A versus Australia A series. Meanwhile, Shreyanka Patil, who was a part of the Asian Games gold-medal-winning team, unfortunately missed out despite not having done much wrong during the continental event in Japan.