People underrate Shai Hope: Roston hails WI skipper after record chase against India

RANCHI: West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase believes their skipper Shai Hope remains an "underrated" cricketer despite his remarkable consistency in white-ball cricket, saying the captain's ability to shut out criticism, remain focused and deliver for his team sets him apart.

With the IPL mini-auction scheduled for December, Hope, who has been ignored by the franchises since his 2024 stint with Delhi Capitals, has strengthened his case with a prolific run across formats, scoring three centuries in his last four innings in ODIs and T20Is.

His latest statement came in Ranchi on Thursday, when he struck his second T20I hundred off just 45 balls to spearhead the West Indies' record chase of 250 against India, sealing a victory with nine balls to spare and levelling the five-match series 1-1.

It was the West Indies' highest successful chase in T20 internationals and the highest successful run-chase against India in the format. Sherfane Rutherford provided the perfect foil with an explosive 86, but it was Hope's commanding innings that anchored the pursuit after the visitors lost two early wickets.

“I think people underrate Shai Hope a lot,” Chase said after the victory.

“He is a guy who can block out a lot of noise and focus on what he has to do. I think that is his special skill because, when everything seems to be going wrong, he is still out there giving his best and performing for the team. I think that is his hallmark.