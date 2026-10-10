Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Andhra mentally and physically ready for grind

CHENNAI: When Gary Stead took over as head coach of the Andhra men's team, there were certain expectations from him. And understandably so. The veteran coach came in with a wealth of experience, having coached the New Zealand team for seven years. His tenure between 2018 and 2025 saw the Black Caps finish as finalists in the 2019 ODI World Cup, 2021 T20 World Cup and win the 2021 World Test Championship.

For him, working in a domestic state team in India posed a different kind of challenge. One that took time getting used to. The focus, for Stead, was on creating an environment for the players to flourish. And it worked to an extent as Andhra reached the quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy last year.

Twelve months on, Stead and Andhra are looking to build on the process they have put in place with the premier red-ball tournament getting underway on Sunday. "It's something I never really thought I would do, but the opportunity came up. The first year was quite successful in the way we played our cricket and adapted — the team adjusting to me and me adjusting to the team. Overall, it's been a really enjoyable experience, which is why I wanted to come back and work with the team again," Stead told TNIE. "The main thing is creating a positive and consistent environment where players are allowed to flourish with their skills. It's easy to pick out negatives, but we need to find the positives and build their games around what they do really well. As a team, we've tried to play a positive brand of cricket, trust each other in our roles, and keep advancing both individually and as a group," he added.

He called the first match against heavyweights Karnataka a "litmus test". A chance for the group of players, led by Ricky Bhui, to show what they have done behind the scenes. The pre-season camp has been about getting together as a group in August before playing an invitational tournament in Karnataka. They reached the final of the Dr. (Capt.) K. Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament 2026–27 and finished runners-up. "We are certainly not short on match practice and are ready from a fitness perspective. Over the last ten days, we have been training at Mulapadu where our first game will be played. We have integrated a few new staff members and brought up a couple of players from the U23 setup. It's an exciting group, and it's great to be so close to the Ranji Trophy season," said an upbeat Stead.