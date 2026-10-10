Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Delhi eye good show to end 17-season barren run

CHENNAI: Even as their last Ranji Trophy title came almost two decades ago in 2007-08, Delhi still are the third-most successful side in the tournament history. Mumbai and Karnataka with 42 and eight titles, respectively, are the top-two most successful teams. During the period when seven-time champions failed to win the country's premier tournament, Mumbai added five more titles to swell their tally while Karnataka won back-to-back in 2013-14 and 2014-15 to edge ahead.

As the new season begins on Sunday, Delhi will once again be in the running, hoping to end their barren run. The youthful squad announced by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) a few days back gives the state team mentor across age groups, Rajkumar Sharma, a hope for a better future. "We should bounce back this time. It's been very long since Delhi has not done very well in Ranji Trophy and I am very hopeful that this time we will do well," Sharma, Virat Kohli's childhood coach, told this daily.

Sharma said the team consists of quite a few good batters and if they perform to their potential, this season could belong to Delhi. "We have a very strong batting line-up with Sanat Sangwan, Ayush Doseja, Yash Dhull, Anuj Rawat, Ayush Badoni and Sarthak Ranjan in the ranks. I am really depending a lot on these five-six players. I am very hopeful that they will come up good and Delhi will regain its pride."

The 61-year-old former cricketer, however, expressed his reservations over the spin department but sounded hopeful that the tweakers will improve over the course of the tournament and do well. "...we have to play to our strengths, which is a strong batting unit. In that aspect we look very strong," he said.

Delhi, somehow, find themselves in the news for wrong reasons. Be it the jumbo travelling squad for BCCI's tournaments or their dismal show on the field. This time as well, the governing body grabbed headlines days before the commencement of the Ranji Trophy when it announced a record number of coaching and support staff comprising 139 members. Interestingly, this was the third-time in a row that the DDCA announced more than 100 coaching and support staff.

A DDCA official, however, said the measures are being taken to make sure the team performs to its potential. "Among several steps the association has taken, the most important one is restricting the travelling squad to 16. There were instances in the past when the strength of the team raised eyebrows but this time it has been restricted to 16," the official said.

In their season opener, Delhi will be up against two-time champions Bengal on their home turf in Kalyani before hosting Gujarat in the next round. As the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi's homeground, is set to undergo renovation, Delhi will play their first two home matches before the break at the Air Force Station Complex in Palam. Unlike last season, where they did not register a single win (drew six and lost one) to finish second from the last among eight teams in Group D, Delhi will hope a change in the venue would also bring good omen for the team.