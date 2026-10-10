Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Odisha aim to buck trend

BENGALURU: Odisha face a huge fight on their hands if they hope to be competitive in the group stages of the Ranji Trophy. Since advancing from the first stage in 2020, they have not advanced to the quarterfinals even once. Over the course of the last three seasons, stretching back to the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign, they have managed to win only four times in 21 matches. The more worrying aspect about this particular period is that they have tended to lose a fair number of games without holding on for draws.

Last season, for example, they ended up losing five of their games, with their only win coming against Nagaland. The manner of their defeats — losing by seven wickets, losing by an innings and 50 runs, losing by 100 runs, losing by 207 runs and losing by four wickets — reveals a lot.

Giving opposition teams a run for their money and staying competitive on all days should be their goal for the current campaign, beginning with the match against Gujarat on Sunday. But it won't be easy. They are in a tight group with teams like Bengal, Delhi, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra and Services.