Can't do much aside from being defensive against Abhishek: Springer

"They kind of stifled us and left us with too much (many) runs down the end. We thought the wicket would play a little better. The ball kept a bit lower than we expected. Also, we thought there would be some dew in the second half but there wasn't really any dew.

"The nature of the wicket was a little low, and the Indian bowlers used the wicket a lot better," Springer added.

Springer rejected suggestions that skipper Shai Hope's early dismissal for five had a cascading effect on the West Indies' batting.

"I don't think so. We have great depth. We are back in the middle. Today wasn't as good. It was an opportunity for someone else to step up. I mean, we fell short by 14 runs. In the middle period and powerplay, if we had got six more runs in either phase, we probably could have got over it," Springer said.

The 28-year-old said doing well in Indian conditions could help attract the attention of T20 leagues, but that is not a primary goal of the players.

"It's secondary. Obviously, the goal is to win. But a by-product of doing well against India naturally would put some spotlight on you. That's not the goal per se. It's just a matter of doing well, and then that will take care of itself," he said.

Springer also termed Chase's bowling performances against India as underrated.

"The right-arm spinner has taken six wickets in three matches so far. For sure, he has been underrated so far. But in our dressing room, we really appreciate what he does. He brings that control and calmness to our team. He is the x-factor so far," he said.