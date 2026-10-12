From 1-2 overs/session to 150kmph: India pacer Mayank's long rehab

CHENNAI: Making an India comeback after a back surgery is not easy. It becomes more difficult if the player is a fast bowler known for clocking 150kmph more often than not.

After grabbing headlines for his searing pace during a sensational Indian Premier League debut in 2024, Mayank Yadav was the toast of the nation. For a country that rarely produces an out-and-out fast bowler, Mayank was one for the future. But injuries derailed the pacer's career: since that fearsom IPL debut in 2024, he has managed to play only six IPL matches in two seasons and three T20Is for India before undergoing a back surgery in New Zealand last year.

And that's when the tiresome and tough journey started. Mayank spent over eight months at the BCCI's NCOE under the watchful eyes of experts including physiotherapists, trainers and coaches.

A lot of hard work went into the process before Mayank returned to action in July this year and bamboozled Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett off his first delivery. He finished with impressive figures of 2/18 from his quota of four overs and won the Player of the Match award. And he is continuing his form even on placid tracks, which are on offer for the ongoing five-match T20I series against West Indies, when almost every bowler is being hit left, right and centre.

Even as the 24-year-old deserves praise for his exploits on the field, especially after a career-threatening injury, credit should also be given to experts at the NCOE who made it possible by working alongside him 24x7 for almost nine months. A source, who witnessed the process, shared what went behind the scene to make Mayank as menacing as he was before going under the knife.

"It's a long process. Players like Mayank are kept in the RTP (return to play) bracket," the source said. Elaborating the process, he said: "Rehabilitation starts with the designated physio equipping himself with all data related to the player. Even a minor detail is not missed. The physio talks to player's physios of the state, IPL and any other teams he turns up for. Then they get the data from the GPS vest the player wears. It gives him details of distance covered by him and at what speed. His intensity and workload. More importantly, it gives him benchmarks when that player returns from injury."