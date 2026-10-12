West Indies had a plan for me, but I had to play better than that: Abhishek Sharma

INDORE: India opener Abhishek Sharma said he had to find ways to counter the West Indies' plans against him after smashing a 30-ball 69 to power India to a 14-run win in the third T20I here.

India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series with Abhishek's quickfire knock, his 108-run stand for the second wicket with Ishan Kishan (37), and Arshdeep Singh's 3/44 setting up the victory in the third game here on Sunday.

Abhishek said the West Indies opening with off-spinner Roston Chase and their field placement on the off side prompted him to explore more scoring options.

"I wouldn't say it was deliberate, but it was there in my mind that they had a plan against me," Abhishek told reporters after the match when asked about his off-side strokes.

(With the) off-spinner bowling against me, it was just a battle between him and me.

"I gave him respect in the first over because he is bowling really well in this series, so it is just the plan that went pretty well for me as well. Because in the powerplay, I was trying to just get a few runs and they had a plan for me, and I had to play better than that," said Abhishek, who smacked six fours and five sixes in his innings.