India vs West Indies: Tilak, the finisher set for big homecoming

Of the 29 innings he has batted in the lower middle-order, 21 of them have come in 2026. And in this period, Tilak has 499 runs to show in 21 innings at 49.9 average and 164.68 strike rate. And through his career, Tilak has struck at 160.09 while batting in this position, highest among Indians with more than 100 runs at No 5 or lower since 2023.

And it was evident even in Ranchi where Tilak smashed an unbeaten 44 runs in 18 balls, helping India finish with 249/5 against West Indies. What makes the Hyderabad youngster stand out is his range of shots — something that even a destructive batter like Hardik Pandya might not enjoy — and manipulate the field. In Ranchi, 94 per cent of his runs came in all areas in front of the pitch and he did not rely on using the square behind the stumps.

Apart from the technical strengths, Tilak's USP lies in how much he enjoys pressure. He admitted as much ahead of his home game in Hyderabad on Wednesday. "I love batting at number three, and I have said that many times. I always want that pressure. When the team needs me, I want to step up," he said. "If quick wickets fall, I can take my time and take the game deep. But if the openers or the top three batters have batted until the 14th or 15th over, I know how to change the gears from the first ball," the local lad added.

It was something former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar agreed with. "To be honest, whenever I've seen Tilak bat at the top of the order, he needs a little time to get going — he's not someone who starts striking immediately. I really like him down at No 5 and 6," Manjrekar had said in an interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network during the Asian Games. "I have seen him finish games in the IPL and in the Asia Cup in Dubai. I like him at No. 5-6. He has the big game and has played impressive, not out knocks of 25–30. In this balance, I'm very happy seeing Tilak down the order; that number suits him," he added.

At a time when the focus shifts towards the 50-over format, the likes of Hardik and Nitish K Reddy might not be available in T20Is over the next 12 months or so. And it only means one thing. Tilak, the vice-captain and the finisher, will have a larger role to play in the middle-order. Not just to ensure India keep winning, but also to take the team forward in the next T20 World Cup cycle.