Ranji Trophy: TN end up with a point after draw vs Rajasthan

CHENNAI: Mahipal Lomror's 84 made a big difference as Rajasthan drew against Tamil Nadu on the fourth and final day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group 'D' Ranji Trophy match played at Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur on Wednesday. Rajasthan declared at 192 for 6 in 70.1 overs in their second essay, setting a target of 282 runs in a minimum of 51 overs for Tamil Nadu to press for a win.

Both B Sai Sudharsan (26 not out) and N Jagadeesan (42 not out) played sensibly in their second essay and when Tamil Nadu were 73 for no loss in 23 overs, the match was declared a draw. Rajasthan got three points from this outing, while Tamil Nadu had to be content with one.

Rajasthan captain Manav Suthar was thrilled with the overall outcome. "Happy with the way the team played and it was good to get three points. The century partnership between Rohan (Rajbar) and Karan (Lamba) helped us get the lead which was crucial,'' said Manav told The New Indian Express.

In the morning, Rajasthan, resuming the day's proceedings at 81 for 4, began on a cautious note. On a wicket that was conducive for spinners, both Lomror and Karthik Sharma were watchful, ensuring that they don't lose early wickets, gradually killing Tamil Nadu's slim hopes of a win in the process. Karthik, known for being an explosive player, brought his aggression to the fore, carting Saravana Kumar for a big six over long off. However, his joy was short-lived as he fell right to a straight delivery from R Sai Kishore. Karthik and Lomror added 78 runs for the fifth wicket.

Lomror and new batter Ajay Singh scored briskly as Rajasthan had intentions of declaring and making the visitors bat again. In the process, Lomror brought up his 20th First Class half-century, with a single off Sai Kishore. Just when it seemed like he could reach the three-figure mark, Lomror, in a momentary lapse of concentration, was castled by Washington Sundar. Upon his dismissal, Rajasthan also chose to declare.

Though Tamil Nadu had a mathematical chance of pulling off a victory, it was clear from the start of their second innings that they were content on playing for a draw. Openers Sai Sudharsan and Jagadeesan operated wisely to ensure that the team returns with something.

Making a comeback post injury, Sai Sudharsan was not among runs when he played for India A against Australia A in Puducherry recently. Even in the first innings, he had failed to make a mark but in the second essay, she showed signs of regaining his form with a stubborn knock. He also cut loose at times — whacking Ajay Singh for a six and while scoring an elegant boundary off Manav.

Jagadeesan was his usual self and his six off Ajay Singh had grace written all over it.

From the home side's perspective, Manav, who bowled a total of 33 overs, going wicketless in the match is a bit of a concern.

Suthar had bowled 21 overs in Tamil Nadu's first innings and given away 49 runs. In Tamil Nadu's second essay, he opened the bowling and his 12 overs cost 27 runs.

In the second round, Tamil Nadu will play against Uttarakhand at MAC Stadium, Chennai from Oct 18. Both Sai Sudharsan and Washington will be in New Zealand with the India 'A' team and thus will not be available for the Uttarakhand game. Their replacements will be known in a couple of day's time.