Smriti Mandhana set for new chapter as India captain

SMRITI Mandhana has captained India before. The job, and the responsibility in itself, is not new to her. But when the 29-year-old walks out on the field in Raipur during the first T20I against Zimbabwe, it will mark a new beginning. Not just for Mandhana the captain, but also in Indian women's cricket.

Captaincy change in the women's team does not happen so often. At least not since 2012. From having six captains between 2000 and 2012, India went on to have only two skippers over the last 14 years — Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Raj led India in ODIs and Tests till her retirement in 2022 while Kaur, who took over in the shortest format in 2016, inherited the full-time job four years ago. Though Kaur led India to historic ODI WC triumph, the time had come for transition. Now, the baton has been passed on to Mandhana — the 29-year-old who has already built a legendary career — following two back-to-back early exits in T20 World Cups.

Mandhana, on Friday, will lead India for the first time as a full-time skipper in Raipur. And as she has shown in the past, the opener does not mince words about India's shortcomings in T20Is. "The last two T20 World Cups, we didn't qualify, and it definitely hurts all of us because we felt we prepared well and went there. But definitely, I think in T20 cricket, whatever is needed in terms of fitness, fielding, bowling, and batting-in all departments, I wouldn't say we are not good, we are good, but that 10 per cent improvement is needed," Mandhana said. "I think the girls are very aware of it, and we are all really working towards it. We are a pretty young group, so it's a fun group to work with. In the three days I've seen, everyone is very committed to batting, bowling, fielding, and everyone is a committed player," she added two days before the first match.

Mandhana, instead of the match eve, was addressing the media on Wednesday as the team will fly out to New Delhi on Thursday where they will be felicitated by PM Narendra Modi for their Asian Games gold. Her appointment as captain came after Kaur's resignation following the meeting with the BCCI top brass last week. The 29-year-old was candid about how it all panned out.