Bhuvneshwar knows his game better than he ever has, says Southee

CHENNAI: A combined wicket tally of 45 across two IPL editions — which also helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru win consecutive titles — meant Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back in the Indian team for the first time since 2022.

As they travel to New Zealand for a long multi-format series beginning with the 1st T20I on Thursday, October 22, the think tank turned to him for experience. With Jasprit Bumrah set to sit out to manage his workload for key Test matches and other bowlers like Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana yet to recover from injuries, Bhuvneshwar’s return may give India the impetus with the ball.

It was what batting coach Sitanshu Kotak felt was missing when India travelled to the UK in July-August this year. “In England, I also personally felt with Bumrah not being around – the new and young bowlers were playing – and we all know that you can't beat experience. They are also good but at some stage you need experience. So, I'm just thinking that might be the reason,” he said of Bhuvneshwar’s selection in Ranchi recently.

Former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee also sang from the same hymn sheet. “You look at a lot of bowlers around the world at the moment (and they) have a lot of pace and a lot of X factor about them, but something Bhuvi brings is control to an innings, the way he can start and use the new ball, and close out an innings, and the experience – for him to be in and around the Indian set up – will help the next generation of Indian bowlers as well,” he said in a virtual interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network.