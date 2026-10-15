The audacity of Hope: Shai hits right notes in shortest format

BENGALURU: Nominative determinism may be a hypothesis but for Shai Hope, it has been a very real thing. For almost the last decade, the West Indian batter has, time and again, offered hope to a cricketing region bereft of it.
The prophecies about his batting were written even before he had worn the famous Maroon for the first time, as he had dominated the first-class set-up back home in Barbados. The hype train took off thanks to five wild England summer days at Headingley in 2017 when twin 100s from his blade took them home for their first win there in 17 years.
For almost 10 years, he has worn many hats — accumulator, captain, opener, white-ball specialist and, now, captain again — but the one that suits him the most, from the perspective of West Indian cricket, is his surname.
Over the last two weeks across Indian grounds up and down the country, Hope has been on a rampage across formats. 12 (1st ODI; Thiruvananthapuram), 104 (2nd ODI; Guwahati), 162 n.o (3rd ODI; New Chandigarh), 52 (1st T20I; Lucknow), 102 n.o (2nd T20I; Ranchi), 5 (3rd T20I; Indore) and, on Wednesday, 102 n.o (4th T20I; Hyderabad).
The 32-year-old has always been a machine in ODI cricket (average of 51.48; 21 100s) but he has had a few issues in the game's shortest format. He has had documented issues with tempo as well as nailing a spot for himself in the order, especially in a side known for their six-hitting prowess. He made his debut at No. 4 but for the first phase of his T20I career, he dabbled between opening, coming at one-drop or as low as No. 5.
However, what has changed since November 2025 is his spot: opener. Even in a fast-paced format like T20s, that kind of role clarity is important. He has also worked on his power-hitting game, especially with the way he has cleared his front leg to access the area on the on side from long on to mid-wicket. It's how he scored 61 of his 102 came in this region in Hyderabad. In Ranchi, where he scored another 100, 50 of his 102 had come in that region. At a time when most batters try to access the area behind the stumps on both sides, Hope has gone back in time.
If the hosts are to retain their proud T20I bilateral record — the last time they lost a T20I series at home was in 2019 to Australia — they will have to find a way to stop Hope from accessing these areas at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Sanju Samson, who has had one of the best seats in the house, explained Hope's methods in the post-match press conference following the fourth T20I.
“He (Hope) is playing really well, we need to respect what he has been doing,” the wicket-keeper said. “He has been playing some really good cricketing shots, not taking that much risk, so he is respecting the bowlers as well. We need to give the credit to him for the way he is batting and we are definitely switched on how to respond to him every game."
He's also in a great space right now. West Indian captains have generally had to be apologetic in presentation ceremonies, but Hope's cheeky side came out after receiving yet another Man of the Match trophy in Hyderabad on Wednesday night. "To be honest," he said, "those (the POTM trophies) were a bit heavy; we got to look at luggage weight. I think we are gonna have some problems when I go back home with those awards. I'm just trying to give my team the best chance.
"As long as we lay that foundation at the start, we got a 50-plus opening partnership... you can express yourself a bit more in the middle period and then try to give the team the best finish as possible."
For so long, West Indian batters and captains have felt the weight of Maroon holding them down. Hope has given them a chance to show that the Maroon can inspire them to new heights. And if he does give them a series win on Indian soil, it will be one that they will savour for a very long time.