The audacity of Hope: Shai hits right notes in shortest format

The 32-year-old has always been a machine in ODI cricket (average of 51.48; 21 100s) but he has had a few issues in the game's shortest format. He has had documented issues with tempo as well as nailing a spot for himself in the order, especially in a side known for their six-hitting prowess. He made his debut at No. 4 but for the first phase of his T20I career, he dabbled between opening, coming at one-drop or as low as No. 5.

However, what has changed since November 2025 is his spot: opener. Even in a fast-paced format like T20s, that kind of role clarity is important. He has also worked on his power-hitting game, especially with the way he has cleared his front leg to access the area on the on side from long on to mid-wicket. It's how he scored 61 of his 102 came in this region in Hyderabad. In Ranchi, where he scored another 100, 50 of his 102 had come in that region. At a time when most batters try to access the area behind the stumps on both sides, Hope has gone back in time.

If the hosts are to retain their proud T20I bilateral record — the last time they lost a T20I series at home was in 2019 to Australia — they will have to find a way to stop Hope from accessing these areas at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Sanju Samson, who has had one of the best seats in the house, explained Hope's methods in the post-match press conference following the fourth T20I.

“He (Hope) is playing really well, we need to respect what he has been doing,” the wicket-keeper said. “He has been playing some really good cricketing shots, not taking that much risk, so he is respecting the bowlers as well. We need to give the credit to him for the way he is batting and we are definitely switched on how to respond to him every game."

He's also in a great space right now. West Indian captains have generally had to be apologetic in presentation ceremonies, but Hope's cheeky side came out after receiving yet another Man of the Match trophy in Hyderabad on Wednesday night. "To be honest," he said, "those (the POTM trophies) were a bit heavy; we got to look at luggage weight. I think we are gonna have some problems when I go back home with those awards. I'm just trying to give my team the best chance.