Bumrah rested for NZ ODIs, Gill & Rahul to skip last two matches for Test prep

CHENNAI: Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the ODI leg of the New Zealand tour while skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul will skip the fourth and fifth match to prepare for the Test series, the BCCI announced on Friday.

With the focus firmly remaining on the all-important two-Test series, the Indian team management have picked a full strength squad for the red-ball leg. Rishabh Pant remains the only player who is subject to fitness at the moment while Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj have earned their comebacks to the Test team. Deep was out of action due to a prolonged injury while Kamboj was left out after a forgettable debut in England in 2025

The latter was amongst the wickets in the IPL and in an India A red-ball match against Australia A. Deep, meanwhile, impressed the selectors in the Irani Trophy match. They will join Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj as a part of a four man pace attack. Bumrah, who last played for India in the second ODI against England before getting injured, missed the Sri Lanka tour. He played the Asian Games but has been rested for the West Indies tour. Now, he will have a prolonged gap during the white-ball leg of the NZ tour before the two Test matches.