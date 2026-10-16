India vs West Indies: Hardik, Nitish & the all-rounder conundrum

And even when he plays, there’s an unexplainable reticence when it comes to trusting him fully. In this series, for example, he has only featured in two of the four games. In the game at Hyderabad, he was the sixth bowler and only bowled three overs before coming out to bat at No. 7. He did the same thing in his other game at Indore: No. 7 with the bat and the sixth bowler, when he bowled two overs.

Last month, bowling coach Morne Morkel had fully backed Kumar's bowling skills. "I think Nitish, if we just rewind to the T20s, the way he bowled in different situations has been very impressive. The message to him all the time is just to keep things simple and do the basics as well as possible. I think he's a very talented guy when it comes to bat, ball and field. He always wants to be the guy who wants to create opportunities, and having that mindset is fantastic.

"I think the role that we want him to play in certain situations is: how can we ask him to be as consistent; how well can he fulfil just doing the basics as best as possible. I think that is another thing where we need to give him those opportunities to learn and grow." The South African had said before the first ODI against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram.

How the team management handles this will be key because Pandya is one of the first names on the team sheet because his mere presence unlocks other possibilities. The hope is that Kumar, in time, can bring the same flexibility. If not, they may have a problem.

This problem has been visible across formats against West Indies over the last 20 days. If it’s to stop becoming an issue in the medium term, they have to find a permanent solution.