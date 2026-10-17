Rain plays spoilsport as India, West Indies share series honours

BENGALURU: All through Saturday evening, the inexorable effect of the northeast monsoon was being felt at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The pitter-patter of raindrops was a constant theme even as around 15000 cricket fans started making their way through the turnstiles. For over two hours, they had to be content with raindrops.

When it finally relented, all the electricity was provided by the blade of the Indian batters, who had all of nine overs to protect a proud home record — coming into the deciding game of the five-match affair, the hosts' T20I set-up hadn't lost a home series since 2019. But West Indies, with a combination of Shai Hope up top, significant middle-order power, as well as some street-smart bowling, had managed to push the series into the decider.

After Hope won the toss to start the truncated nine-over contest, he had no hesitation in asking the hosts to bat first. Even as Hope's bowlers — pacers and the lone spinner — erred in line and length, Shreyas Iyer & Co. took full advantage to send the ball to all parts of the by now packed Stadium. Just when it seemed like there would be a winner, the rain acted as a killjoy by returning with full fury to signal the end of the match with the Men in Blue on 118/5 after 7.4 overs.