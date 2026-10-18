Consistency overrated in T20s for top-order batters, Samson never out of form: Pujara

NEW DELHI: Former India player Cheteshwar Pujara believes consistency is overrated for top-order batters in T20 cricket, backing Sanju Samson to bounce back with a single defining innings as the team prepares for its upcoming multi-format tour of New Zealand.

"Consistency should be there, but for the top order, I think consistency is overrated in T20s," Pujara said while analysing Samson's fluctuating returns on JioHotstar's 'Out or Not Out'.

"He is never out of form. The kind of player Sanju Samson has been in the T20 format; his form fluctuates. But it is always a matter of one innings. He plays one good innings, and he is back in form." he said.

"So, you cannot say that this player is not in form. In the T20 format, you are bound to have failures. Who doesn't get out in T20s?" he added.

India, who recently finished their five-match T20I series against the West Indies in a 2-2 draw, will begin their multi-format tour of New Zealand with the shortest format.