'Simple things made a huge difference': How Andhra spinners helped team get back against Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy

CHENNAI: At one point, it looked like Hyderabad were going to put the Andhra bowlers to the dust on Day 1 at the Ranji Trophy. Openers Tanmay Agarwal and Abhirath Reddy were on song as they stitched a strong opening stand of 109 runs, with the latter scoring a fifty. However, post lunch, that changed.
Playing on a slightly slower wicket from last week (vs Karnataka), the Andhra spin duo of Tripurana Vijay (4/90) and Saurabh Kumar (3/75) came out all guns blazing. From 120/1, they were skittled out for 275 thanks to the duo. Right-arm off-break Vijay felt that a chat with the players and the coaching staff changed the game. "In the first session we hoped someone would come and do something for us. We could not get any assistance from the wicket and I felt we were not ready to take the wicket. But during the break, we had a chat with the coaching staff and we came out with a clear plan," Vijay told this daily on Sunday.
"Our plan was to bowl in only one area. We knew the wicket would do something so we didn't want to try other things. Saurabh (Kumar) Bhaiya and I bowled in partnerships and we got some maiden overs and finally the wickets. The simple things made a huge difference in the match," he added.
With the wickets falling like a pack of cards, Vijay and Saurabh got the hosts back into the contest. On Day 2, they would hope to see their batting colleagues neutralise the bowling threats of Hyderabad led by Mohammed Siraj.
Vijay eyes India A appearance
Vijay’s career, which began at the cement wickets in Tekkali of Srikakulam district, has blossomed into a career no one from his district could have dreamt of. An IPL contract — the first from his district — and time in the India A set-up in the unofficial multi-day series against Australia A earlier this month. Vijay, who came in as a replacement for pacer Vyshak V, spent time and learnt from senior bowlers in Puducherry, despite not getting game time. "Like even practice sessions also I had a few words with senior bowlers and they shared their experience. It really helped me a lot. I just ask them about the lengths to how they maintain pace. I also got to know how they prepare matches mentally," he said.
But Vijay would not settle for just time with seniors or warming the bench in the IPL. "I want to continue the same performance and want to be there in India A for a long time. Whenever I get a chance, I'll prove myself and get into the senior Indian team set-up," he said.