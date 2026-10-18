'Simple things made a huge difference': How Andhra spinners helped team get back against Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy

CHENNAI: At one point, it looked like Hyderabad were going to put the Andhra bowlers to the dust on Day 1 at the Ranji Trophy. Openers Tanmay Agarwal and Abhirath Reddy were on song as they stitched a strong opening stand of 109 runs, with the latter scoring a fifty. However, post lunch, that changed.

Playing on a slightly slower wicket from last week (vs Karnataka), the Andhra spin duo of Tripurana Vijay (4/90) and Saurabh Kumar (3/75) came out all guns blazing. From 120/1, they were skittled out for 275 thanks to the duo. Right-arm off-break Vijay felt that a chat with the players and the coaching staff changed the game. "In the first session we hoped someone would come and do something for us. We could not get any assistance from the wicket and I felt we were not ready to take the wicket. But during the break, we had a chat with the coaching staff and we came out with a clear plan," Vijay told this daily on Sunday.

"Our plan was to bowl in only one area. We knew the wicket would do something so we didn't want to try other things. Saurabh (Kumar) Bhaiya and I bowled in partnerships and we got some maiden overs and finally the wickets. The simple things made a huge difference in the match," he added.

With the wickets falling like a pack of cards, Vijay and Saurabh got the hosts back into the contest. On Day 2, they would hope to see their batting colleagues neutralise the bowling threats of Hyderabad led by Mohammed Siraj.