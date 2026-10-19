Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Pradosh cracks ton, keeps Tamil Nadu in dominant position against Uttarakhand

CHENNAI: Pradosh Ranjan Paul's brilliant century (136) and his 171-run partnership with B Indrajith (77) for the third wicket put Tamil Nadu in command as they ended Day 2 with a 170 run-lead over Uttarakhand in a Elite D group Ranji Trophy match at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Monday. Uttarakhand were nine for one in seven overs in their second essay when stumps were drawn.

Both Pradosh and Indrajith played in tandem, as they displayed maturity in their knocks.

Knowing well that the first hour of the day would favour the bowlers, the duo with overnight scores of 37 and 9, did not take any risks. Pradosh chose discretion over flair and many a time went well behind the line of the ball and blocked it. He was at ease at either foot and played some attractive shots on the backfoot, in particular the point area, to the delight of the small crowd that had gathered in anticipation of a century from him. He did not disappoint and scored his ninth First-Class ton.

R Srinivasan, assistant coach of the Tamil Nadu team, doffed his hat to Pradosh. "It’s definitely not an easy wicket to bat on. Initially, Pradosh applied himself very well, and he focused more on concentrating on playing straight. He focused on the V-shaped area in front of him, between mid-on and mid-off. His level of maturity was visible," Srinivasan said.

"He handled the innings well. He waited for the right opportunities and played sensibly. He showed very good patience on a turning track. I feel that Pradosh had that confidence to play a long innings," added the assistant coach. Pradosh was pleased to get a ton on his home ground. “It’s obviously very satisfying because scoring a hundred at Chepauk is always a special feeling. I’m happy that I was able to contribute to the team’s cause," said an elated Pradosh after the day's play. He spoke on the partnership he built with his senior colleague. “I really enjoyed batting with him (Indrajith), especially today (Monday). I think this was one of the most memorable partnerships I’ve ever had. He was always there, guiding me and offering suggestions. I really enjoyed batting with him," he added.