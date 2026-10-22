Important to kill games in powerplay itself, says Sanju Samson

Christchurch/Chennai: India were untouchable on Thursday. Despite New Zealand scoring 225 in their 2o overs in the first T20I of the five-match series, India comfortably reached the target with two balls to spare. Though the bowlers seemed listless, the batter just massacred the home team bowlers, especially in the first six overs.

Among them was opener Sanju Samson who was in a blistering form and was comfortably sending the ball to all corners of the ground. Though there were two moments when he seamed beaten with in-coming deliveries but otherwise his shots were crisp and off the middle. The India opener later said that killing games in the powerplay is important for the team. Samson scored a 33-ball 67, with eight fours and four sixes. "I don't think we would have played a bit differently, but I think it's (in) different phases of the game you have different approaches," Samson said about India's approach after the four-wicket win. "When you have had a really good start in the powerplay. we actually phrase it very differently, like powerplays is different, middle-overs is different, and the death (overs stage) is different."

"So even if you're chasing 170 and if you've got (off) to a flyer, we make sure that we kill the game in the powerplay itself. That's what we have been doing really well in the last couple of years." Samson said it is an approach Indian team would stick with, even if it fails at times.

"That's what we came up (with) and we try to do that every game. Sometimes it comes off nicely, sometimes it doesn't, but we have to keep believing in ourselves and keep the team in front," he said. Samson said after the tour of England in June-July this year, the Indian players were specifically instructed to keep their fitness levels high given the schedule. "Last couple of months, we have been playing a lot of games, but to be honest, I feel very lucky that we are playing games. I would prefer playing games instead of not playing games," Samson said in reply to a query on India's tight schedule.