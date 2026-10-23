Ishan Kishan ruled out of 2nd T20I against New Zealand

NEW DELHI: Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of Saturday's second T20 International against New Zealand here due to a right adductor strain that he sustained during the series-opener.

India won the opening match by four wickets here on Thursday (October 22, 2026).

"Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series," the BCCI statement read.

"The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," it added.

Right adductor is a group of muscles located on the inner side of the thigh. The BCCI did not specify how long it would take for Kishan to recover.