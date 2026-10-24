Dominant India look to seal ODI series against Zimbabwe

VADODARA: A dominant India will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Women's ODI series when they take on Zimbabwe in the second match here on Sunday.

After sweeping the T20I series 3-0, India crushed the visitors by 9 wickets in another one-sided contest in the first ODI with Shree Charani's career-best 4/23 and Pratika Rawal's unbeaten 100 paving the way.

Charani was on top of her game once again even as the pitch did not offer much turn, sticking to her ploy of giving revs to the ball and maintaining tight lines.

This approach helped the left-arm spinner to tie the Zimbabwe batters from one end, and walk away with her best-ever show in the format till date.

Charani was well backed by seamer Kranti Gaud who took three wickets as India bowled Zimbabwe out for 197, and chased down the target with more than 22 overs to spare.

In a series which gives the Indian think tank the opportunity to work around combinations, Pratika made the most on Friday with an aggressive approach for her third ODI century.

Pratika was more belligerent of the two in her 94-run opening stand with skipper Smriti Mandhana, piercing the gaps in the field with utmost ease while they scored at nearly 10 runs per over to utilise the batting-friendly conditions here in Kotambi.

But India would also want to improve on their catching after two early dropped chances gave Zimbabwe batters a chance to capitalise.