Harmanpreet, Deepti hit tons, India seal series

CHENNAI: Harmanpreet Kaur, former captain, and Deepti Sharma, newly named vice-captain, came together to smash centuries, helping India beat Zimbabwe and secure the three-match ODI series in Vadodara on Sunday.

Kaur hit 126 runs from 121 balls while Deepti scored an unbeaten 106 from 86 balls as the duo took India to 328/6 before Vaishnavi Sharma helped hosts dismissed Zimbabwe for 207 in the second ODI.

Coming into the contest, all eyes were on India's power-packed batting line-up and whether they would get to bat first. When Smriti Mandhana won the toss, she did just that, but hosts were not off to a good start. They lost both Mandhana and Shafali Verma early. Pratika Rawal, centurion from the first match, revived the innings with Kaur. Though the former got out for 61, and soon Tejal Hasabnis followed, Kaur and Deepti were not going to let the chance go.