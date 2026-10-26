India vs New Zealand: Bowling coach Morkel reveals 'bulletproof' plan for pace attack

AS India gear up for the third T20I against New Zealand at a windy Wellington, the focus continues to remain on securing the series having already won the first two. While doing that, the team management seem to have their eye on the big picture.
The ongoing New Zealand tour is unlike other overseas series India have had in the recent past. Though 12 matches across three formats might not seem as much as a five-Test series in England or Australia, the challenges that come with a multi-format series are different.
And the coaching staff, headed by Gautam Gambhir, are aware of it. The team management, including the selectors and ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill, seem to have worked out a plan not just for this series but the way forward across formats. The significance of it lies in the fact that India have named a pool of 14 bowlers across formats — T20Is, ODIs, Tests and the India A team. And it is not just about picking a larger pool and retaining them but seamlessly integrating them into the playing XI and giving them game time. Since June 2026, India have played 35 matches across formats — three Tests, nine ODIs and 23 T20Is — where they have fielded as many as 17 pacers including all-rounders.
The devil lies in the details. Of the 17, seven of them made their debuts in this period. Among the seven at least six would be in New Zealand, if they are not already there, along with the rest depending on the format. And if needed, the team management are planning to keep a few of them back in New Zealand after the shorter formats get over for the Tests. It is no wonder bowling coach Morne Morkel called it a "bulletproof plan."
"We are planning a group of bowlers that we would like to potentially stay behind as cover because of the schedule. Closer to the time, once we get a better understanding of the conditions at this time of the year, we'll get a clear picture regarding the make-up of our bowling unit," Morkel said ahead of the third T20I.
"...every bowler is clear on what is expected of them in terms of workload and bowling. As you are aware, a couple of guys are playing in the A-side to get ready for red-ball cricket. In the 50-over format, we will also rotate and give guys the game time needed to prepare for the Test matches.
"We've got a bulletproof plan at the moment in terms of how we mapped everything out, but unfortunately, not everything always goes according to plan. The back-up and combinations we have are all in place and ready in terms of rotation, making sure everyone, including Jasprit Bumrah all the way down, is ready for the first red-ball Test and the 50-over games," the South African explained.
Though plans look good on paper, as Morkel acknowledged, things may not necessarily work out the way they are intended. Which is also why, someone like Arshdeep Singh, who is yet to play a Test but was a part of the Test squad in England last year, could also be retained as a back-up if it comes to it. "On paper and in the back of our minds, there is a nice group of bowlers that can suit all conditions, and Arshdeep is definitely in that conversation. He's a guy that always works hard and ticks all the boxes, so if needed with the red ball, I'm pretty sure he'll be fine," Morkel explained.