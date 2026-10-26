India vs New Zealand: Bowling coach Morkel reveals 'bulletproof' plan for pace attack

AS India gear up for the third T20I against New Zealand at a windy Wellington, the focus continues to remain on securing the series having already won the first two. While doing that, the team management seem to have their eye on the big picture.

The ongoing New Zealand tour is unlike other overseas series India have had in the recent past. Though 12 matches across three formats might not seem as much as a five-Test series in England or Australia, the challenges that come with a multi-format series are different.

And the coaching staff, headed by Gautam Gambhir, are aware of it. The team management, including the selectors and ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill, seem to have worked out a plan not just for this series but the way forward across formats. The significance of it lies in the fact that India have named a pool of 14 bowlers across formats — T20Is, ODIs, Tests and the India A team. And it is not just about picking a larger pool and retaining them but seamlessly integrating them into the playing XI and giving them game time. Since June 2026, India have played 35 matches across formats — three Tests, nine ODIs and 23 T20Is — where they have fielded as many as 17 pacers including all-rounders.

The devil lies in the details. Of the 17, seven of them made their debuts in this period. Among the seven at least six would be in New Zealand, if they are not already there, along with the rest depending on the format. And if needed, the team management are planning to keep a few of them back in New Zealand after the shorter formats get over for the Tests. It is no wonder bowling coach Morne Morkel called it a "bulletproof plan."

"We are planning a group of bowlers that we would like to potentially stay behind as cover because of the schedule. Closer to the time, once we get a better understanding of the conditions at this time of the year, we'll get a clear picture regarding the make-up of our bowling unit," Morkel said ahead of the third T20I.

