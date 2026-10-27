Abhishek Sharma's 113 powers India to six-wicket win over New Zealand in 3rd T20

WELLINGTON: Abhishek Sharma smashed a 38-ball 113 as India beat New Zealand by six wickets to win the third T20 here on Tuesday, giving the visitors an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Abhishek and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (45 off 19) made mincemeat of New Zealand's bowling attack, hammering 133 for the first wicket in 7.1 overs.

India chased down 199 in just 13.2 overs. New Zealand had made 198 for three after being put in to bat for the third game in a row. Daryl Mitchell top scored for the hosts with an unbeaten 89.

Brief scores: New Zealand 198/3 in 20 overs (Daryl Mitchell 89 not out, Finn Allen 40; Arshdeep Singh 1/33, Axar Patel 1/36) lost to India 199/4 in 13.

2 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 45, Abhishek Sharma 113; Kyle Jamieson 2/45) by six wickets.